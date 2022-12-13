Here are those naked Blink-182 Funko Pop! figures you've always wanted

By Simon Young
published

This trio of What's My Age Again? toys have pixelated genitals, just like the video. Lovely stuff.

Blink-182 Funko dolls
(Image credit: Funko)

In April 1999, Blink-182 released What's My Age Again?. It was the first single from their third album Enema of the State, and its accompanying video featured Mark Hoppus, Tom Delonge and Travis Barker running "naked" through the streets of Los Angeles.

The video – directed by Marcos Siega – was embedded in MTV's scheduling and the sight of the Poway pop-punks' pixelated penises became a defining part of millennium pop culture. It was, as they say, a different time. 

Following on from the recent release of the POP! Albums Deluxe: Blink-182's Enema of the State set, you can have your own Funko Pop! dolls featuring Blink-182 peddling their strident anti-clothing agenda. 

Standing at approximately four inches tall, the ‘Pixelated Runners’ set is now available as a set via Hot Topic and Bompa, and will make a worthy addition to any fan's collection.

Relive the band's penchant for public nudity in the video for What's My Age Again? below.

See more

Fans will have a chance to see the fully-clothed band when they kick off their world tour at Tijuana's Imperial GNP, Mexico on March 11, 2023.

The band's world tour will stop off in the UK next autumn, with support from from The Story So Far. They play:

Sep 02: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Sep 04: Belfast SSE Arena, UK
Sep 05: Dublin 3Arena, IRE
Oct 11: London The O2, UK
Oct 12: London The O2, UK
Oct 14: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK
Oct 15: Manchester AO Arena, UK

For full details of the tour, visit Blink-182's website. A new album, featuring their recent single Edging, is expected sometime in 2023.

Simon Young
Simon Young

Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for over twenty years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic RockMetal HammerProg, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography is available via Jawbone Press. 