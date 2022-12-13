Here are those naked Blink-182 Funko Pop! figures you've always wanted

In April 1999, Blink-182 released What's My Age Again?. It was the first single from their third album Enema of the State, and its accompanying video featured Mark Hoppus, Tom Delonge and Travis Barker running "naked" through the streets of Los Angeles.

The video – directed by Marcos Siega – was embedded in MTV's scheduling and the sight of the Poway pop-punks' pixelated penises became a defining part of millennium pop culture. It was, as they say, a different time.

Following on from the recent release of the POP! Albums Deluxe: Blink-182's Enema of the State set, you can have your own Funko Pop! dolls featuring Blink-182 peddling their strident anti-clothing agenda.

Standing at approximately four inches tall, the ‘Pixelated Runners’ set is now available as a set via Hot Topic and Bompa, and will make a worthy addition to any fan's collection.

Relive the band's penchant for public nudity in the video for What's My Age Again? below.

"Pixelated Runners" @OriginalFunko launches at 8am PST, Tuesday December 13.2022 at @HotTopic and @shopbompa Links:Hottopic: https://t.co/4dc3ZwgBvJBompa: https://t.co/5J1PrlzTqC pic.twitter.com/xUiq2sQ8GMDecember 13, 2022 See more

Fans will have a chance to see the fully-clothed band when they kick off their world tour at Tijuana's Imperial GNP, Mexico on March 11, 2023.

The band's world tour will stop off in the UK next autumn, with support from from The Story So Far. They play:



Sep 02: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Sep 04: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Sep 05: Dublin 3Arena, IRE

Oct 11: London The O2, UK

Oct 12: London The O2, UK

Oct 14: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Oct 15: Manchester AO Arena, UK

For full details of the tour, visit Blink-182's website. A new album, featuring their recent single Edging, is expected sometime in 2023.