Henry McCullough dead at 72

Wings, Joe Cocker and Spooky Tooth guitarist Henry McCullough has died at the age of 72.

In 2012, McCullough suffered a heart attack which left him with brain damage, requiring him to have 24-hour care and attention. And his close friend and former Wings drummer Denny Seiwell issued a statement on Facebook confirming the news.

Seiwell says: “Heartbroken. My dear, dear friend Henry McCullough passed away. His four-year battle is over after his heart attack.

“Henry’s wife Josie of 35 years told me he passed peacefully. Josie is an angel who took such great care of him all of these difficult years.

“Henry was a one-of-a-kind man. He lived life to the fullest and touched everyone he met both with his music and his spirit. He was my brother in all ways. My compadre in Wings and best friend since.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news but relieved that his suffering is over. Please keep Josie and his son Jessie in your thoughts during these days to come.

“RIP my dear friend. You’ve earned it. Take your special gift to the other side. You will be missed.”

Paul McCartney says he was saddened to hear of McCullough’s death, and adds: “He was a pleasure to work with, a super-talented musician with a lovely sense of humour. The solo he played on My Love was a classic that he made up on the spot in front of a live orchestra.

“Our deepest sympathies from my family to his.”

McCullough was born in Portstewart, Northern Ireland, in 1943 and made a name for himself in various bands in the early 60s. He hooked up with Joe Cocker’s Grease Band in London later that decade and played with them at Woodstock in 1969.

He went on to appear on Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar album in 1970 and on Spooky Tooth record The Last Puff the same year.

He joined Paul McCartney’s Wings in 1971 and played on 1973’s Red Rose Speedway before moving on prior to sessions for their Band On The Run album.

McCullough also recorded several solo albums, his last being 1998’s Blue Sunset, and collaborated with other artists including Donovan, The Frankie Miller Band, Roy Harper, Marianne Faithfull, Andy Faithweather Low and Steve Marriott.