Hit-and-run victim Bonner: It’s a miracle I survived

Former Scar The Martyr and current Megadeth offshoot frontman Henry Derek Bonner says it’s a miracle he survived a hit-and-run car crash at the weekend.

A concert with his band Thrown Into Exile had to be postponed after his vehicle was left on its roof. The driver who hit him, thought to have been drunk, left the scene on foot.

Bonner tells Blabbermouth: “The impact of the crash propelled me into three lanes of oncoming traffic. It’s no small miracle that I’m still alive.

“Hell – I crawled back into the wreckage to retrieve my lyric book. How fucking metal is that?”

He thanks those who have donated funds towards his medical bills, but he has a different message for those he says have been badmouthing him online: “Eat a dick. I’m not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Bonner left Scar The Martyr last year after relations broke down with former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison. He was recently confirmed as singer with the unnamed project run by ex-Megadeth men Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover.