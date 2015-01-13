Henry Derek Bonner in ‘horrific’ hit-and-run

Former Scar The Martyr frontman Henry Derek Bonner has survived a “horrific” car crash after a suspected drunk driver hit-and-run in Los Angeles.

The vocalist – recently confirmed as a member of the unnamed band featuring ex-Megadeth men Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover – escaped relatively unscathed, although he was forced to cancel a planned show with his other band Thrown Into Exile.

Guitarist Mario Rubio reports via Facebook: “A suspected drunk driver hit Henry, causing his car to roll over three times. The driver left the scene. Thankfully he is okay and in one piece.”

Confirming the cancellation of last night’s appearance in LA’s Viper Room, he adds: “We never back down from shows, but given the situation it’s for the best. We want to give you our best and nothing less. We’ll reschedule and make it up to you.”

Bosses at the Viper Room have set up a campaign to assist Bonner with medical bills during his recovery. Rubio says: “Henry is in good spirits and getting much-needed rest. You cannot imagine the fear that struck me when I saw the image last night – but thankfully he is here with us.”

Bonner left Joey Jordison’s Scar The Martyr last year, citing “personal differences” and “a slew of business decisions that I cannot simply ignore.”