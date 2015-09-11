Hendrix lyrics up for auction

Two torn sheets of paper carrying Jimi Hendrix’s handwritten lyrics for Crosstown Traffic could fetch £35,000 at auction.

He wrote the words in 1967 while working on his Electric Ladyland album, released the following year.

The scraps of paper include the first verse and chorus, an unused second verse and various edits and scribbles.

Auctioneer Ted Owen says: “They lyrics are a working draft, which in my opinion is even nicer that owning a final version.

“They’re much rarer, and you get to see what went on in the process of making it.”

He adds: “I knew these lyrics were out there somewhere and I was so excited when the collector approached me asking if they could be put up for auction – they’re an essential buy for any collector.”

Bids are being accepted now, with the opening price set at £12,000. Other lots in Owens’ auction include a drumkit owned by Hendrix’s Experience bandmate Mitch Mitchell, a guitar signed by B.B. King and items related to the Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Captain Beefheart, Frank Zappa, John Mayall and Bob Dylan.