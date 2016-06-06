Hellyeah stream Undeniable in full

Hellyeah have streamed fifth album Undeniable in full – including a track featuring late Pantera icon Dimebag.
The follow-up to 2014’s Blood For Blood was released last week, complete with a cover of Phil Collins track I Don’t Care Anymore, which the band had previously revealed.
Drummer Vinnie Paul – Dimebag’s brother – discovered the recording they’d made together in 2004, and handed it over to producer Kevin Churko.
Paul recently said: “When we listened it totally gave me goosebumps. We’ve always felt like he’s been a part of this band. And for people to be able to hear him again in 2016 puts a big smile on my face.”
Undeniable is on sale now. Hellyeah are currently touring North America.
Hellyeah tour dates 2016
Jun 18: Des Moines 7 Flags Event Center, IA
Jun 19: Wichita The Cotillion, KS
Jun 21: Lubbock Lonestar Pavilion, TX
Jun 22: Midland La Hacienda Event Center, TX
Jun 24: Abilene Abilene Civic Center, TX
Jun 25: El Paso Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, TX
Jun 27: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX
Jun 29: Birmingham Iron City, AL
Jun 30: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL
Jul 02: St Petersburg Jannus Live, FL
Jul 03: Myrtle Beach House of Blues, SC
Jul 05: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA
Jul 06: Raleigh The Ritz, NC
Jul 08: Norfolk The NorVA, VA
Jul 09: Inwood Shiley Acres, WV
Jul 10: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC
Jul 12: Peoria Limelight Event Complex, IL