Hellyeah stream Undeniable in full

Hellyeah have streamed fifth album Undeniable in full – including a track featuring late Pantera icon Dimebag.

The follow-up to 2014’s Blood For Blood was released last week, complete with a cover of Phil Collins track I Don’t Care Anymore, which the band had previously revealed.

Drummer Vinnie Paul – Dimebag’s brother – discovered the recording they’d made together in 2004, and handed it over to producer Kevin Churko.

Paul recently said: “When we listened it totally gave me goosebumps. We’ve always felt like he’s been a part of this band. And for people to be able to hear him again in 2016 puts a big smile on my face.”

Undeniable is on sale now. Hellyeah are currently touring North America.

Jun 18: Des Moines 7 Flags Event Center, IA

Jun 19: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

Jun 21: Lubbock Lonestar Pavilion, TX

Jun 22: Midland La Hacienda Event Center, TX

Jun 24: Abilene Abilene Civic Center, TX

Jun 25: El Paso Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, TX

Jun 27: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Jun 29: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Jun 30: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Jul 02: St Petersburg Jannus Live, FL

Jul 03: Myrtle Beach House of Blues, SC

Jul 05: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jul 06: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Jul 08: Norfolk The NorVA, VA

Jul 09: Inwood Shiley Acres, WV

Jul 10: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Jul 12: Peoria Limelight Event Complex, IL

Hellyeah guitarist predicts end of road festivals