Hellyeah eye early 2016 studio return

Hellyeah will enter the studio to begin work on the follow-up to last year’s Blood For Blood early next year, according to drummer Vinnie Paul.

The band, who parted ways with Bob ‘Zilla’ Kakaha and Greg Tribbett last year, are currently on tour across Europe which includes an appearance at next month’s Download.

They’ll then embark on a run of shows across the world which will take them into 2016. And once they come off the road, they’ll sit down and plan their fifth album, according to Paul.

He tells NECR: “As soon as we get back we do Mayhem all summer with Slayer and the mighty King Diamond, which is going to be an absolutely amazing tour.

“We go to Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Indonesia, and then we come back and do another run here early next year. Then we start working on a new record.”

Despite their punishing schedule, Paul says they have no plans to stop. “We’ve worked very hard from day one,” he says. “We haven’t slowed down, we haven’t stopped, and we don’t intend on it.

“We’re not 25 years old any more so we don’t have any time to waste. We really enjoy what we’re doing, and luckily, all of us are in great health right now, happy and loving what we’re doing. And the stage is what we live for.”

Hellyeah released the single Hush in March in a bid to raise awareness of domestic violence to support the No More organisation.