Hellacopters to reunite for festival slot

The Hellacopters will reunite for an appearance at next year’s Sweden Rock Festival, it’s been reported.

Vocalist and guitarist Nicke Andersson, guitarist Dregen, bassist Kenny Hakansson and drummer Matz Robert Eriksson formed the group in 1994. Dregen departed in 1997 and the band decided to call it a day in 2008.

Now they’ll reform for an appearance at the 2016 event to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album Supershitty To The Max.

Dregen tells Svt.se: “We want to celebrate it properly with a gig at the Sweden Rock Festival – but it’s just a gig.

“Almost every band I’ve seen reunite, it’s fun to see but they still always say, ‘It was better before.’ We’ll try to make that not happen with our audience.”

The band’s seventh and final album was 2007’s Head Off – a 12-track collection of covers.