Heights, Agent, Sumer, Toska to gather in London

Heights, Agent, Sumer and Toska will gather for a four-band prog concert at London’s Barfly on July 31.

Heights – featuring TesseracT’s Jamie Postones – and Sumer are both nominated in this year’s Progressive Music Awards, presented by Prog, while New Zealanders Agent are previous nominees and launch their single Death In The Afternoon on the day. Hear it below.

Promoters Incendia Music Management and Mama say: “A night full of outstanding progressive talent, both full-band and instrumental, this is not to be missed.”

Tickets are on sale now. Public voting in this year’s Prog Awards is open now.