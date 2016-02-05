HeavyCon tickets are on sale now

HeavyCon, the world’s greatest rock and metal convention, is heading to London’s Excel from September 30 to October 2 – and tickets are now on sale.

HeavyCon is a unique opportunity for fans of rock and metal to immerse themselves in the world they love at the first-ever show of its kind. Rock and metal’s living legends – plus stars-in-the-making and key figures from behind-the-scenes – will be in attendance at the ultimate fan convention alongside gear, stage props and memorabilia that have shaped the last five decades of rock.

A global, fan-driven show, HeavyCon will bring experiences that connect fans further with the music they love through musician Q&As, meet-and-greets, artist workshops, exclusive film screenings, rare and exclusive memorabilia and merchandise from 150 rock and metal stalls – and more!

There are three types of ticket available for HeavyCon.

The Silver Ticket is for General Admission and costs £30 along with a booking fee. You’ll gain entrance into the exhibition from 11am and access to limited TeamRock clinic halls and artist talks in Waterside Suites. There’s also a booking option to upgrade to buy limited edition artist signing area and spoken word auditorium tickets – to be unlocked to ticket holders only. Plus, you’ll get three months free TeamRock+ membership!

The Gold Ticket costs £130 per day plus a booking fee. This ticket will get you into HeavyCon at 10am, exclusive access to the Artist signing area, priority access to the spoken word auditorium, artist talks and the TeamRock guest lounge. You’ll also get an exclusive laminate and lanyard and three months free TeamRock+ membership.

The Black Ticket is available in limited quantities and costs £250, plus booking fee. This will grant you access to HeavyCon on all three days, exclusive access to the Artist signing area, priority seats in the spoken word auditorium, an exclusive laminate and lanyard, exclusive meet-and-greets with idols and guests. You’ll also get access to the private TeamRock lounge and 12 months free TeamRock+ membership.

Get your tickets now!

For more information on HeavyCon, visit the official site.