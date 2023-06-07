Psychologist says people that listen to heavy metal think more logically and are less stressed than those who don't

It's fair to say, that us metalheads feel far more zen when listening to our favourite tunes, as opposed to any other type of music. While that's probably partly because we enjoy the experience of hearing metal more than say, country or folk music, according to one American psychologist, it's also because metal has a way of lessening negative emotions and reducing stress.

Revealing this research is one Dr. Nicole Andreoli, Ph.D, a New York-based clinical psychologist and therapist, who has gone viral for posting a TikTok video explaining the positive effects which heavy metal has on our brains and mental health.

As she explains, not only does listening to metal make us more relaxed, but it also makes us more logical thinkers.

The clip comes in response to a TikTok by KatieLeigh37 (@ktpineapple__) who ponders over how listening to the loud genre makes her feel "total peace", while performing normal everyday activities such as going shopping, makes her feel the opposite.

Dr. Andreoli says: "I want to explain [why] this makes total sense. Listening to any type of music can be therapeutic and can allow for an emotional release. Heavy metal is no exception.

"Heavy metal has been found to lessen negative emotions by reducing cortisol levels, which helps to lessen stress. Research has found that people who listen to heavy metal tend to think more logically and in more complex terms than those who don't listen to heavy metal. Heavy metal has been found to help the most with focus."

She adds: "Now, lyrics in heavy metal do tend to focus on rage. But there is no research linking listening to heavy metal with a desensitisation to violence. … Listening to heavy metal has been found to be a positive way to process anger safely."

Check out the videos below: