The Fall Of Troy, Judge, Ignite and more for Hevy Fest

The Fall Of Troy, Judge and Ignite lead the latest additions to the bill for this year’s Hevy Fest.
They’ll appear under headliners The Dillinger Escape Plan, Coheed And Cambria and Thrice at Port Lympne Wild Animal Park on August 14-15.
Also added are A Wilhelm Scream, Teenage Bottlerocket, Arcane Roots, Crooks, Broken Teeth, Hang The Bastard, Black Peaks, Blood Youth, Trash Boat, Youth Man and Press To Meco.
Reunited trio The Fall Of Troy’s original lineup are to perform 2005 album Doppelganger in full, 10 years to the day since its release. Other special sets include Thrice’s only UK appearance of the year, Coheed playing In Keeping Secrets Of Silent Earth: 3 in full, and The Get Up Kids delivering Something To Write Home About in full.
More bands will be named in due course. Tickets are on sale now – with Tier 1 already sold out.
Hevy Fest lineup so far
Thrice – UK exclusive
Coheed And Cambria – UK exclusive, performing In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3
The Dillinger Escape Plan
The Get Up Kids – performing Something To Write Home About
The Fall of Troy – performing Doppelganger in full
Judge
Touche Amore
Ignite
A Wilhelm Scream
Teenage Bottlerocket
Hacktivist
Monuments
Arcane Roots
Black Tusk
Baby Godzilla
Crooks
Broken Teeth
Hang The Bastard
Black Peaks
Continents
Creeper
Blood Youth
Trash Boat
Fort Hope
Vales
Fathoms
Grader
Up River
Ohhms
Youth Man
Press To Meco
The Colour Line
Wraiths