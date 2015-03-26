The Fall Of Troy, Judge, Ignite and more for Hevy Fest

The Fall Of Troy, Judge and Ignite lead the latest additions to the bill for this year’s Hevy Fest.

They’ll appear under headliners The Dillinger Escape Plan, Coheed And Cambria and Thrice at Port Lympne Wild Animal Park on August 14-15.

Also added are A Wilhelm Scream, Teenage Bottlerocket, Arcane Roots, Crooks, Broken Teeth, Hang The Bastard, Black Peaks, Blood Youth, Trash Boat, Youth Man and Press To Meco.

Reunited trio The Fall Of Troy’s original lineup are to perform 2005 album Doppelganger in full, 10 years to the day since its release. Other special sets include Thrice’s only UK appearance of the year, Coheed playing In Keeping Secrets Of Silent Earth: 3 in full, and The Get Up Kids delivering Something To Write Home About in full.

More bands will be named in due course. Tickets are on sale now – with Tier 1 already sold out.

Hevy Fest lineup so far

Thrice – UK exclusive

Coheed And Cambria – UK exclusive, performing In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3

The Dillinger Escape Plan

The Get Up Kids – performing Something To Write Home About

The Fall of Troy – performing Doppelganger in full

Judge

Touche Amore

Ignite

A Wilhelm Scream

Teenage Bottlerocket

Hacktivist

Monuments

Arcane Roots

Black Tusk

Baby Godzilla

Crooks

Broken Teeth

Hang The Bastard

Black Peaks

Continents

Creeper

Blood Youth

Trash Boat

Fort Hope

Vales

Fathoms

Grader

Up River

Ohhms

Youth Man

Press To Meco

The Colour Line

Wraiths