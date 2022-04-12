Ann Wilson: I'm not feuding with Nancy, but there is a real split

Ann Wilson has given Classic Rock an update on the status of her relationship with sister and fellow Heart founder Nancy Wilson.

In a new interview in the 300th issue of Classic Rock, Ann addresses rumours that she's been feuding with her younger sister. "We’re not." she says. "It’s a myth. Nancy and I are okay with each other. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be, and we haven’t figured out a compromise yet.

"Fifty years on, I still want it to break barriers and rules, and she’s more satisfied to ride the LA imaging thing and just do legacy stuff. So that’s a real split between us. Things like this will happen, though, but then they’ll get better, and we’ll love each other more."

Elsewhere in the interview, in which Wilson and Halestorm leader Lzzy Hale face questions together, both women talk about the reality of being in a band with a sibling, while Hale reveals how Heart inspired her sound and Wilson talks about her iconic Kennedy Center performance of Stairway To Heaven.

Other interviewees featured in the 300th edition of Classic Rock include Jimmy Page, Gene Simmons, Joe Bonamassa & Glenn Hughes, Cheap Trick, Alice Cooper, Status Quo, Def Leppard, Steven Wilson, The Darkness, Geddy Lee, Greta Van Fleet, Scorpions, Ginger Wildheart, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, Brian May, Bonnie Raitt, Genesis, Iron Maiden, Steve Vai & Joe Satriani, Alter Bridge, Duff McKagan, Fish, Europe, Tyler Bryant, Larkin Poe, Slash and Nikki Sixx.

Classic Rock 300 is in UK stores now, and available to buy online (opens in new tab). Ann Wilson's new album, Fierce Bliss, is scheduled to arrive on April 29 via Silver Lining Music.

Ann Wilson: Fierce Bliss tracklist

Greed

Black Wing

Bridge of Sighs

Fighten for Life

Love of My Life (feat. Vince Gill)

Missionary Man

Gladiator

Forget Her

A Moment in Heaven

Angel’s Blues*

As the World Turns

*CD and digital formats only