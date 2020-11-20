Hear Within Temptation’s dramatic new single, The Purge

As with Machine Head, Within Temptation are veering away from the standard practise of only releasing new music in album form, and opting instead to ‘drop’ new tracks on their own schedule. And following on from the success of stand-alone single Entertain You, Sharon den Adel’s band return to the Fray with soaring new anthem The Purge.

The Purge revolves around self-reflection and a search for redemption”, says den Adel. “No one gets through life without scars or without inflicting them on others and there will always be moments in your life you start questioning your choices. You start realising you've made mistakes, causing harm to not only others but also to yourself. To confess, to acknowledge and to accept these mistakes, can be a very painful process - however, unescapable when the burden becomes too heavy.”

Within Temptation will tour Europe in autumn 2021 alongside Evanescence on the Worlds Collide tour.



Sep 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, SWI

Sep 09: Milan Mediolanum Forum, ITA

Sep 11: Berlin Velodrom, GER

Sep 12: Gliwice Arena, POL

Sep 14: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Sep 15: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Sep 17: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 20: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

Sep 21: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Sep 22: Munich Zenith, German

Sep 24: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Sep 26: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Sep 27: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 28: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 30: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

Oct 01: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Oct 03: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Oct 04: London The O2, UK