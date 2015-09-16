Hear TesseracT Talk New Album On The Prog Magazine Show Tonight

Fast rising UK prog rockers TesseracT join Philip Wilding on the Prog Magazine Show tonight on TeamRock.com.

Polaris, which is released this Friday, 18 September, is the band’s proggiest outing to date and you can hear exclusive tracks from the album on this evening’s Prog Magazine Show with Philip Wilding between 9-11pm. And of course, Phil will be subjecting the band to his own unique style of interviewing. it promises to be a great show.

There’s also music coming up tonight from Genesis, Mew, GTR, David Gilmour, The Enid, Diatessaron, It Bites, AndersonPonty Band, Riverside and much more. Oh, and some band by the name of Rush who Philip seems find of. He’ll probably tell you he was hanging out with Geddy Lee last night. He won’t be lying either!

You can hear the new Prog Magazine Show between 9-11pm every Wednesday evening. or you can catch up On Demand. You can listen via the TeamRock app for iPhone and Android, or via the radio player you’ll find at the bottom of the Prog website.

Happy listening…