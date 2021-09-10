Hear Steve Perry launch the countdown to Xmas with his velvet-voiced take on I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Steve Perry is releasing a Christmas album, The Season. And even though we’ve barely kissed summer goodbye, the former Journey frontman is starting the countdown to December 25 right now, with the release of the album’s first single I’ll Be Home for Christmas.

Other festive standards on the eight-track album include Winter Wonderland, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town and Auld Lang Syne.



Commenting upon the album, Perry says: “I hope when people hear this record, they’re teleported in the same way I was when I recorded all these songs—I hope it brings them back to those golden moments with their loved ones and gives them that feeling of joy and connection and comfort that we all need so much.”



"When I was recording vocals for I'll be Home For Christmas, as I was singing, ‘Please have snow and mistletoe and presents under the tree…’ I was emotionally thrown into standing in my grandmother's house, staring through the door that I always hung mistletoe and then I saw her beautiful Christmas tree in front of her living room window. I had to stop singing because it felt like I was really there. I was a bit stunned. Back home for Christmas is where everyone wants to be!”

(Image credit: Fantasy Records)

The Season track list is as follows:



1. The Christmas Song

2. I’ll Be Home For Christmas

3. Auld Lang Syne

4. Winter Wonderland

5. What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve

6. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

7. Silver Bells

8. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas



The Season will be released on November 5 on Fantasy Records.