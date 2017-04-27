Hear previously unreleased outtake from The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper

Groundbreaking Beatles album Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band will celebrate its 50th anniversary later this year with a special reissue.

The expanded deluxe edition will be released on May 26 on 2CD and 2LP and will include previously unreleased takes of all 13 album tracks, along with instrumental versions and additional extras.

The first take has just been released – and it’s from the album’s iconic opening track. Listen to it below.

A super deluxe box set is also planned and will include the double CD and an additional 33 recordings from the Sgt Pepper sessions which have been newly mixed from the four-track tapes by Giles Matin and Sam Okell.

It will also come with unreleased mono mixes, a surround sound remix on DVD and Blu-ray, promotional footage covering several tracks, a restored version of the 1992 documentary The Making Of Sgt Pepper and a 144-page hardcover book.

The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Anniversary Edition is now available for pre-order.

Liverpool to celebrate 50th anniversary of the Beatles' Sgt Pepper