Hear Perry Farrell backed by Foo Fighters and Bon Jovi men on new single Mend

Perry Farrell has shared a new song from his Kind Heaven Orchestra, the dreamy and hypnotic Mend.

Stellar backing on the track comes from Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Elliot Easton (The Cars), David Bryan (Bon Jovi), Farrell’s Janes Addiction bandmate, bassist Chris Chaney, and Etty Farrell, the singer’s wife.



Co-written with Hawkins, Mend addresses the relationship of a mutual friend falling apart. Farrell says, “I’ve tried to reach through his ribcage and examine the heart of a good friend. Tried to empathise with what he was going through. I tried to mend my friend.”

Farrell promises that more new music from The Kind Heaven Orchestra will be forthcoming, as will more collaborations from friends across the world.

“Artistically, I’m enjoying all the new collaborations with the new record, but I also like being able to be the captain of the ship and driving where I want to go,” he says.



The singer’s post-Jane’s band Porno For Pyros are also set to release new music, and post-pandemic tour dates for Jane’s Addiction dates will be revealed soon.