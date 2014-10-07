Hear Def Leppard's NFL Wembley Set

We’re airing the audio from Def Leppard's pre-game performance at Wembley in the Classic Rock Magazine Radio Show this Friday, October 10.

The band played three tracks prior to the first game between the Oakland Raiders and the Miami Dolphins: Animal, Let’s Get Rocked and Pour Some Sugar On Me.

Before the game, the band’s lead singer Joe Elliott, said: “Having most recently visited Wembley in May to watch Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final, I know what the atmosphere in the ground is like for ‘our’ football so I’m really looking forward to performing there before the NFL game and of course soaking up the excitement of the actual match. I can’t wait!”

You can hear the performance this Friday on the Classic Rock radio show on TeamRock Radio between 6pm-8pm. The show is hosted by Nicky Horne, who anchored Channel 4’s coverage of American Football for four years.