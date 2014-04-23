Hear Courtney Love's New Single Now!

Courtney Love is to issue her first new material since 2004's America's Sweetheart album with the release of a double A side single You Know My Name / Wedding Day on May 4.

Check out You Know My Name below.

Love tours the UK in May, with Ginger Wildheart playing guitar in her backing band. The dates are as follows:

May 11 London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

May 12 London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

May 13 Manchester Academy

May 15 Glasgow O2 Academy

May 16 Leeds O2 Academy

May 18 Birmingham O2 Academy

May 19 Bristol O2 Academy

May 20 Nottingham Rock City

May 22 Newcastle Riverside