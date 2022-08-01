Hayley Williams reveals 'number one' influence behind Paramore's forthcoming album

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams has revealed the 'number one' influence behind the band's forthcoming sixth album.

Speaking on her Everything Is Emo podcast, Williams expressed her admiration for Bloc Party’s 2005 record Silent Alarm, and cited Kele Okereke's band as a crucial reference point for Paramore's follow-up album to 2017's After Laughter.

"We loved this band, me and all my friends, we were really into that album and it always reminds me of getting my driving licence," she revealed. "I paid my mom money that I got from a publishing advance we got from our first album to buy out the remainder of the car notes that she had for this old Mazda 626."

"I think I paid $3000, I named her Miss Anne, I covered her in stickers. Bloc Party’s Silent Alarm was always on in the car. It was a favourite, and there’s really not a bad track on it.”

Later, Williams elaborates on Bloc Party's significance in relation to the new album, which, as she explains, the band have been working on for the last year and a half.

"From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s," Williams says.



"They had their own thing and it was so unique and so dynamic, and it really stuck with us. And I’m really really thankful for this band, I’m so thankful that they’re back, they’re playing shows they’re putting out great songs, and it just makes me feel even more excited to get back out into the world, and maybe cross paths with the band that has been a huge part of our story from day one."

Last month, Paramore announced their live return, with plans this autumn to tour North American for a run of headline dates.

The Franklin, Tennessee band have been off the road for almost four years, with their last live show taking place in Nashville on September 7, 2018.

Check out the tour dates below:

Oct 02: Bakersfield Mechanics Bank Theater, CA

Oct 04: Magna The Great SaltAir, UT

Oct 06: Omaha Orpheum Theater Omaha, NE

Oct 08: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Oct 09: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 11: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Oct 14: Bonner Springs Azura Amphitheater, KS

Oct 16: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 22: Las Vegas When We Were Young Festival, NV

Oct 23: Las Vegas When We Were Young Festival, NV

Oct 29: Las Vegas When We Were Young Festival, NV

Nov 07: Toronto HISTORY, CAN

Nov 09: Chicago The Chicago Theatre, IL

Nov 11: Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH

Nov 15: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Nov 16: St. Augustine The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Nov 19: Mexico City Corona Capital Festival, MEX