Watch Hayley Williams deliver soulful Beyonce cover at recent Paramore show

Hayley Williams performed a soulful, vocally dazzling cover of Beyonce's 2011 track I Miss You at a recent Paramore show.

The performance took place during the band's stop in Houston on July 11, while on the second leg of their North American tour, and saw the frontwoman deliver an acapella take of the track in tribute to Beyoncé, who was born in the Texas city.

Fan-filmed footage of the moment, which put the vocalist's technically-dazzling talents on full display, can be watched below. Following the cover, Paramore went on to play Williams' own solo track, Crystal Clear, lifted from her 2020 solo debut album Petals For Armor.

Other performances on the night included a number of tracks from the indie/alt rockers' new album This Is Why, such as Big Man Little Dignity, Crave, Figure 8, Liar, Running Out Of Time, The News, You First, and the record-title track, as well as a handful of classic hits, including Misery Business, That's What You Get and The Only Exception, among others.

Paramore's next show will see them play at the Ball Arena in Denver, CO, tonight on July 13.

Watch the cover below:

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift announced that Paramore would be joining her on the road for her 2024 upcoming Eras tour across Europe and the UK.

The trek, which will kick off on May 9 in Paris, will see Paramore travel onwards with Swift to Stockholm, Lisbon, Madrid, Lyon, Edinburgh and more for a number of arena shows, before wrapping up with three final dates in London's Wembley Stadium on August 15, 16 and 17.

Taking to Twitter to announce the lengthy run, Swift writes: "Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!!

"Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???".

Back in June, the pop sensation also revealed that Hayley Williams features on her upcoming Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album, appearing on the song Castles Crumbling.

Announcing the imminent release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) last month, Swift said, "I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it."