Hatebreed to hit studio in October

Hatebreed will start work on their seventh album in October, according to frontman Jamey Jasta.

The singer says touring commitments have prevented them returning to the studio sooner, but they’ve now set aside time to write the follow-up to 2013’s The Divinity of Purpose.

Jasta tells Full Metal Jackie: “We are going to start writing in October. That’s the game plan. We were going to try it sooner then we got offered this Slipknot arena tour, and then we got offered festivals in July in Europe, and some festivals in the States and Canada in June.

“As soon as you are ready to get out, they are ready to pull you back in. It is a good problem to have. It’s like there is still demand in the live setting, so that is cool. In September we are headed back to the UK. So, it is going to have to be the end of September, early October when we get back into writing mode.”

Hatebreed play at this year’s Ghostfest – at Leeds University Union on September 5 and Bristol Motion on September 6.