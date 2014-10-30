Hate Eternal reveal drummer

US metal outfit Hate Eternal have recruited drummer Chason Westmoreland.

The sticksman has previously played with Fallujah, Enfold Darkness, Burning The Masses and Oceano. He replaces Jade Simonetto, who left in 2013 after six years with the group.

The band are currently working on their as-yet-untiled sixth album – the follow up to 2011’s Phoenix Amongst The Ashes – and Westmoreland has already laid down the drums for the record, which the band hope to release in early 2015.

Mainman Erik Rutan says: “Chason is such an amazing talent and a very determined guy. He came down to try out in June and literally blew us away. We bonded instantly, musically and personally. He has a high motor, hits hard, plays fast and is a very diverse and dynamic player.

“The drums on this album have a very primal and visceral feel to them and I think he did a tremendous job on the recording. I can’t wait for us to get on tour and deliver the goods.”

Westmoreland adds: “The new material is very challenging and has a lot going on. I put everything I had into this album and I’m very excited about the results.”

They’ll take to the road across the US in early 2015.