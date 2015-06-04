Hate Eternal detail Infernus

Hate Eternal have revealed the artwork and a tracklist for sixth album Infernus.

The follow-up to 2011’s Phoenix Among The Ashes is their first studio outing with drummer Chason Westmoreland, who replaced Jade Simonetto in 2013.

Mainman Erik Rutan recently said Westmoreland’s work had a “very primal and visceral feel” and added: “He did a tremendous job on the recording. I can’t wait for us to get on tour and deliver the goods.”

Earlier this week, the band issued a stream of album track Pathogenic Apathy, described by Metal Hammer as a “typically furious and incensed explosion of churning riffs and neck-snapping blastbeats.”

Infernus is released on August 21 via Season Of Mist.

Tracklist