Hate Eternal detail Infernus

Hate Eternal have revealed the artwork and a tracklist for sixth album Infernus.
The follow-up to 2011’s Phoenix Among The Ashes is their first studio outing with drummer Chason Westmoreland, who replaced Jade Simonetto in 2013.
Mainman Erik Rutan recently said Westmoreland’s work had a “very primal and visceral feel” and added: “He did a tremendous job on the recording. I can’t wait for us to get on tour and deliver the goods.”
Earlier this week, the band issued a stream of album track Pathogenic Apathy, described by Metal Hammer as a “typically furious and incensed explosion of churning riffs and neck-snapping blastbeats.”
Infernus is released on August 21 via Season Of Mist.
Tracklist
- Locust Swarm 2. The Stygian Deep 3. Pathogenic Apathy 4. La Tempestad 5. Infernus 6. The Chosen One 7. Zealot, Crusader Of War 8. Order Of The Arcane Scripture 9. Chaos Theory 10. O’ Majestic Being, Hear My Call