Hate Eternal premiere Pathogenic Apathy

Listen to the new track from Hate Eternal

Long established as one of the most extreme and technically dazzling bands in death metal, Hate Eternal are about to reconquer the brutality throne when they release long-awaited sixth album Infernus in August.

Taken from it, Pathogenic Apathy is a typically furious and incensed explosion of churning riffs and neck-snapping blastbeats, produced to malevolent perfection by the band’s founder and sonic overlord Erik Rutan. If a lot of modern death metal seems a little bit too formulaic, Hate Eternal continue to espouse their own uniquely vicious musical ethos, wherein aggression and flat-out metallic oomph are the bedrock upon which Rutan’s unearthly tirades are built. Approach with caution: this band will cheerfully rip your face off.

Infernus is released 21st August, via Season Of Mist.

