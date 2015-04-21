Hat Fitz And Cara to open for King King in London

Hat Fitz And Cara Robinson will open for King King in London next month, they’ve confirmed.

The show at the Jazz Cafe on May 6 will be the first time the bands have shared a stage. Ticket are on sale now.

The event marks the launch of King King’s third album Reaching For The Light, which goes on general release the previous day.

Mainman Alan Nimmo recently said: “We’re really proud of the album. It’s faster, louder, more energetic and more exciting. It’s got the potential to blow the roof off.”

Australian husband-and-wife duo Fitz and Cara launched Do Tell last year and they’re partway through a UK tour:

Apr 14: Norwich Arts Centre Apr 15: Leeds Belgrave Music Hall Apr 17: Farncombe Music Club Apr 18: Exeter Arts Centre Apr 19: Sheffield Greystones Apr 22: Putney Half Moon Apr 24: Emsworth Tuppeny Barn Apr 25: Southwell Rose Cottage