Has Muse’s Matt Bellamy outshone Disturbed with his new Simon & Garfunkel cover?

Disturbed struck commercial gold in 2016 with their haunting reworking of Simon & Garfunkel’s 1965 hit The Sound Of Silence, but could Muse frontman Matt Bellamy eclipse the success David Draiman’s band enjoyed with his own take on a Simon & Garfunkel classic?
Bellamy has shared a cover of the duo’s Bridge Over Troubled Water, a number one hit in both the US and UK for Simon & Garfunkel in 1970, which he describes as “one of my favourite songs of all time.”
“A timely song for a tough year,” Bellamy said in a statement. “We should all reach out and be there for our friends right now!”
Bellamy’s version of the song trades its traditional piano melodies for acoustic guitar to poignant effect.
Muse have a deluxe box set of their recently-released Simulation Theory film available for pre-order now. The set will be available from December 11.