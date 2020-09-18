Has Muse’s Matt Bellamy outshone Disturbed with his new Simon & Garfunkel cover?

Disturbed struck commercial gold in 2016 with their haunting reworking of Simon & Garfunkel’s 1965 hit The Sound Of Silence, but could Muse frontman Matt Bellamy eclipse the success David Draiman’s band enjoyed with his own take on a Simon & Garfunkel classic?

Bellamy has shared a cover of the duo’s Bridge Over Troubled Water, a number one hit in both the US and UK for Simon & Garfunkel in 1970, which he describes as “one of my favourite songs of all time.”

“A timely song for a tough year,” Bellamy said in a statement. “We should all reach out and be there for our friends right now!”

Bellamy’s version of the song trades its traditional piano melodies for acoustic guitar to poignant effect.

One of my favourite songs of all time, and a timely song for a tough year. We should all reach out and be there for our friends right now!⁠ Bridge Over Troubled Water⁠ Link to listen in stories⁠ Matt Bellamy A photo posted by @mattbellamy on Sep 18, 2020 at 1:03am PDT

Muse have a deluxe box set of their recently-released Simulation Theory film available for pre-order now. The set will be available from December 11.