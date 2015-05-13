Hard Rock Hell welcomes Helloween

Organisers of Hard Rock Hell 9 have added German power metal lynchpins Helloween to the bill. The German band are releasing new My God Given Right on May 29.

They’ll be joining other acts already announced for the festival including Black Label Society, Saxon, UFO, Toseland, Supercharger, Black Spiders, Crobot and Rock Goddess. Full line-up details are available on the festival website. Hard Rock Hell which takes place in North Wales on November 12-15.

Royalty and VIP passes have already sold out, but the few remaining day passes are on sale via the HRH website. Book now via www.hardrockhell.com or call 0203 287 6684.