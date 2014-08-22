Hard Rock Hell 8 adds more acts

North Wales festival Hard Rock Hell 8 is has added The Vintage Caravan, Blues Pills, Horisont, Spiders and Santa Cruz to a line-up that already includes Blue Oyster Cult, WASP, Krokus, Michael Schenker (Temple of Rock), Y&T, Bigelf, TruckFighters, Diamond Head and many more.

Hard Rock Hell 8 takes place at Camp HRH, Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales, between November 13-16 2014. Other acts added today include Witchrider, Bend Sinister, Old Man Lizard, Black State Highway, Fire Red Empress, Pist, Blackwolf and Exorcisim.

The complete list of bands confirmed for Hard Rock Hell 8 is on the poster, below. Tickets and accomodation are available now from the Hard Rock Hell website.