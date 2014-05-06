Hammett gets on his bicycle for charity record

Metallica's Kirk Hammett is among an eclectic group of musicians who appear on a unique charity compilation record.

The guitarist has recorded a cover version of Harry Dacre’s 19th century song Daisy Bell (Bicycle Built For Two).

Others who contribute to The Gay Nineties Old Tyme Music: Daisy Bell include Nick Cave, Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh, Katy Perry and Weird Al Yankovic.

The album – which will raise funds for music charity Little Kids Rock – is available on a limited run of 999 hand-numbered and signed red vinyl copies. The record is the brainchild of artist Mark Ryden, who painted the cover art for Red Hot Chilli Peppers album One Hot Minute and Michael Jackson’s Dangerous.

Half of the records were sold at Ryden’s Gay 90s exhibit in Los Angeles, with the other half set to go on sale via his website on May 13. Daisy Bell was written by Dacre in 1892 and has been performed by a hist of artists down the years. It also featured in hit film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Watch the video for Hammett’s version of Daisy Bell