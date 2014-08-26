Hammer's Dark Lord in ice bucket challenge

Metal Hammer boss Alexander Milas has taken on the ice bucket challenge – and called out Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn.

The charity challenge has swept across social media in the last few weeks, with everyone from rock stars and celebs to the man on the street taking part and helping to raise money for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis charity, the ALS Association.

And Alexander Milas – aka The Dark Lord – has now stepped up to the plate, having been nominated by Wilful Publicity’s William Luff. Milas carried out his challenge at the iconic rock pub the Crobar in London’s Soho and nominated Flynn along with Universal Music’s Andrew Daw and Soundwave head-honcho AJ Maddah.

Milas, the editor-in-chief of Metal Hammer and TeamRock, says: “To say the ice bucket challenge has gone viral is an understatement. That said, this isn’t merely some internet phenomenon, it’s a fantastic idea that’s raising loads of awareness of and money for a truly devastating disease, so I was really delighted to take part.

“Next time, I’m hoping it’ll be the drink-a-beer-in-the-sun challenge. Huge thanks to the Crobar for their help, and to Andrew Daw, AJ Maddah, and Robb Flynn – over to you, gents.”

The ice bucket challenge started after Pete Frates, a former Boston College basketball player, was forced to stop playing when he developed ALS – a terminal illness which causes muscles to weaken and stiffen.

Frates challenged his teammates and players from the Boston Red Sox to brave the icy waters to help raise money for research into a cure.

Those taking part in the challenge are asked to donate to the cause via the ALS Association website.