Grohl in epic ice bucket challenge

Dave Grohl has taken to the 'ice bucket challenge' craze in typically flamboyant fashion.

The Foo Fighters frontman pulled out all the stops for his ice bucket charity video. In the clip, he parodies the classic horror film Carrie with the help of his bandmates Nate Mendel, Pat Smear and Taylor Hawkins.

Grohl calls out Jack Black and Carrie star John Travolta to make their own ice bucket challenge videos, and also nominates Carrie author Stephen King. He dresses in full prom queen regalia and takes to the stage with Hawkins, who portrays Carrie’s date.

A string of celebrities and musicians have taken part in the challenge, which started after Pete Frates, a former Boston College basketball player, was forced to stop playing when he developed amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – a terminal illness which causes muscles to weaken and stiffen.

Frates challenged his teammates and players from the Boston Red Sox to brave the icy waters to help raise money for research into a cure. The hashtag #ALSIceBucketChallenge has since taken social media by storm.

Those taking part in the challenge are asked to donate to the cause via the ALS Association website.