Halloween just isn’t Halloween without this ghoulish Slash Horror Night playlist

Back in August, it was revealed that Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash had one again teamed up with Universal Studios for their Halloween Horror Nights programme.

Slash collaborated with the US film giant to create an original score for a special-effects heavy maze back in 2014 – and he’s done the same for this year’s event, which is currently running until November 3 in Hollywood.

The maze is filled with horror film icons including Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster and The Mummy. But not everyone can get to Hollywood for the hair-raising event.

So Slash has decided to release the seven tracks he wrote for the ghoulish gig – and they’re now available to stream on a variety of devilish digital platforms.

The spooky score creeps through dark and twisted tracks including We Belong Dead, Monsters, Manicas And Madmen and The Final Scare, making it the perfect accompaniment to your pumpkin-filled Halloween parties.

Check out the playlist below.

Earlier this month, Slash spoke with Ernie Ball about his love of horror and his new album Living The Dream – his latest record with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.