Halford expected backlash after coming out

Rob Halford recalls fearing fans would reject him when he came out about his sexuality.

The Judas Priest frontman revealed he was gay in an interview for MTV in 1998. And he says he “deluded himself” into believing there would be a backlash, when instead he encountered widespread support.

Halford tells The Press Of Atlantic City: “The fans were amazing. I probably deluded myself into thinking I would get rejection. Nothing could have been further from the truth.

“When you make that choice of stepping out and facing the issue of disclosure, you do create this kind of self-imposed negative fear. It’s unfortunate it still happens today. ‘Do I step out and say I’m a gay guy?’ But you have got to do it and live your life on your terms and no one else’s terms.

“Don’t say you can’t do this and you are worried about people being offended. If they push you away, then they push you away. Grab life by the horns and tell them, ‘Take me for what I am and who I am and if you don’t like it, that’s your thing. Not my thing.’”

Judas Priest released their new album Redeemer Of Souls in July.