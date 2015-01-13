Halestorm reveal Into The Wild Life

Halestorm have announced their third album Into The Wild Life will launch on April 6 in the UK.

The follow-up to 2012’s The Strange Case Of… will be released via Atlantic Records and to mark the announcement they’ve issued the track Apocalyptic. Hear it below.

Frontwoman Lzzy Hale says: “This album is not a departure, it is an invitation to all things Halestorm. We didn’t stray from who we are, there’s just a lot more of who we are. If you dare, start with the outermost layer of the onion, our first single Apocalyptic which is the medium between where we left off on The Strange Case Of… and where Into The Wild Life begins.

“Lyrically and musically we explored everything that makes us tick. We set a standard for this record, and gave ourselves no choice other than to be unapologetically Halestorm in every way.”

She continues: “In a time where everyone is freaked out about the state of music, rock ‘n’ roll, hit singles, sales, we decided to ignore all of that and make a true album.

“My insider’s advice: Close your eyes and listen to the album from start to finish. There are some surprises that await you inside that are well worth the journey.”

Into The Wild Life is now available to pre-order via the band’s website in a variety of bundles including double red vinyl.

They’ll take to the road for a 10-date UK tour in March with support from Nothing More and Wilson.

Into The Wild Life tracklist

Scream 2. I Am The Fire 3. Sick Individual 4. Amen 5. Dear Daughter 6. New Modern Love 7. Mayhem 8. Bad Girls World 9. Gonna Get Mine 10. The Reckoning 11. Apocalyptic 12. What Sober Couldn’t Say 13. I Like It Heavy

Mar 02: Norwich UEA

Mar 03: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 05: Leeds O2 Academy

Mar 06: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 07: Inverness Ironworks

Mar 09: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Mar 10: London Roundhouse

Mar 12: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Mar 13: Cardiff University Great Hall

Mar 14: Manchester O2 Apollo