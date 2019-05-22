Halestorm are planning to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album

Lzzy Hale says Halestorm are planning to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

The record was released in April 2009 via Atlantic Records, with guitarist Joe Hottinger previously hinting that the band might have something up their sleeve.

Asked if Halestorm had any plans to mark the milestone, Hale tells the ToddCast podcast: “We want to do something. We’re planning on a couple of things that we’re going to end up sneaking out.

“There’s some things that maybe nobody has seen before. It's interesting, because it’s been 10 years since that first record, and we have so much that we didn’t release – including some stuff that’s literally my parents’ basement recordings and the first snippets of things.

“We’ve been combing through all this stuff to try to find something that we really want to put out there and narrowing it down from all the other stuff.”

Hale adds: “I'm going back to cassette tapes from my recordings in my dad’s garage. So it’s just one of those things where it’s, like, ‘OK, there's so much here that I want to put out,’ but then there's a limited amount of space where we’re able to do that.

“In a couple of years, it'll be 25 years since the beginning of Halestorm, so just to put out all the stuff, it’s got to start now.”

Halestorm will play at this year's Download festival in the UK before joining Alice Cooper on his Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour across the US.

The band will then return to the UK in November for an arena tour with In This Moment and New Years Day.