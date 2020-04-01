Haken, Rikard Sjoblom, Jordan Rudess and Chimpan A streams today

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Rikard Sjoblom

The Big Big Train and Gungfly singer and guitarist will live stream on YouTube this morning at 11am (BST).

Haken

The UK prog rockers will have their live performance of their set from London's Roundhouse when they supported Devin Townsend recently streaming on the InsideOut YouTube channel at 6pm (BST).

Chimpan A

Robert Reed and Steve Balsamo's elcetro-prog outfit will host a listening party for their upcoming second album The Empathy Machine at the Chimpan A Facebook page at 8pm (BST)

Jordan Rudess

And of course the Dream Theater keyboard player hosts another daily Piano Meditation at his official Facebook page at 9pm (BST).

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe and prog on.