GWAR Manager Releases Statement On Dave Brockie

GWAR’s manager, Jack Flanaganm has confirmed that Dave Brockie has passed away.

“It is with a saddened heart, that I confirm my dear friend Dave Brockie, artist, musician, and lead singer of GWAR passed away at approximately 6:50 PM EST Sunday March 23,2014,” states Jack. “His body was found Sunday by his band mate at his home in Richmond, VA. Richmond authorities have confirmed his death and next of kin has been notified. A full autopsy will be performed. He was 50 years old, born August 30, 1963.

“My main focus right now is to look after my band mates and his family. More information regarding his death shall be released as the details are confirmed.”

Of course, we’d like to join Dave’s bandmates, friends, family, peers and countless fans in mourning the loss of one of metal’s greatest personalities, and we’ll keep you updated with any further developments.