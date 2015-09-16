Stinson hopes for classic-era GnR reunion

Guns N’Roses bassist Tommy Stinson hopes the band will stage a classic-era reunion featuring Axl Rose and Slash.

And he’s admitted that he’s uncertain about his own status in the band 17 months after he last played with them.

Speculation has increased that the early-1990s lineup could work together again after guitarist Slash revealed he and frontman Rose had settled their long-standing differences.

The rumours have been fuelled by the departure of guitarist DJ Ashba and the apparent departure of colleague Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal.

Stinson, who’s been part of a Replacements reunion recently, tells The Current: “I played my last gig in Las Vegas with them, and to come home while Replacements shows were being offered up.

“My guess is that, at some point, someone’s going to call me and tell me what’s up. We’ve left on friendly terms – it wasn’t a bad thing.

“Another guitar player, DJ Ashba, I think he officially quit. I had to walk away and care of my stuff.”

Asked about the chances of Rose, Slash and co working together again. Stinson replies: “I hope they do. When you go back to where you started from and just check that out, after you’ve gone and done all these other things, there’s a reward that comes with that.

“It’s a good thing to do once in a while. I hope it works out for them – if it actually happens.”