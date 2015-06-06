Replacements split again?

The Replacements appear to have split again – and for the last time.

Frontman Paul Westerberg told a crowd at the Primavera Sound festival in Spain that they’d just seen the band’s final performance.

He added that the band had remained at their hotel instead of attending soundcheck, calling them “lazy bastards to the end.” He then smashed his guitar.

Billboard reports that two shows added to their schedule to make up for previously-cancelled ones will now not be played, and that attempts to record an album have been abandoned.

The Mats reconvened in 2013 and some studio work had been done. But another source suggests that they’re just “taking a break” and it’s a “natural progression.”

Westerberg had spent the Back By Unpopular Demand tour spelling out a message to fans via letters painted on his shirts. The final two characters were revealed in London during the week, appearing to confirm the full message was: “I have always loved you. Now I must whore my past.”