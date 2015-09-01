GnR rumour shut down by promoter

Australian promoter AJ Maddah has shut down rumours that the original lineup of Guns N’ Roses are set to join his Soundwave festival next year.

Speculation exploded after guitarist Slash last month revealed he and frontman Axl Rose had settled their differences some time previously, saying: “It’s very cool at this point.”

He refused to be drawn on the question of working together again – but that didn’t stop fans discussing the possibility, then settling on the idea that the reunion would take place in Australia in 2016.

Maddah tells Music Feeds: “It’s been nice for me to share this fantasy for a few days along with the fans – but it’s not happening.

“I sure hope those guys do get back together again. There has never been, or ever will be, such a potent force for rock’n’roll than the original GnR in full flight.”

And even if it does happen, Maddah thinks it’ll take more than six months to arrange. “I think it’ll take a hundred lawyers six months just to get the five of them into a rehearsal room together.”

But he adds: “If by a miracle it does happen, I’ll throw everything I can to be involved. It would be my last act as promoter – after that I’d have nowhere to go.”