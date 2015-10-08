Gilby Clarke can't see GNR reunion

Former Guns N’Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke says he’d love to see the band’s classic-era lineup reunite – but he doubts it will ever happen.

He replaced Izzy Stradlin in 1991 and enjoyed three years with the band. On the back of news that singer Axl Rose and founding axeman Slash were on talking terms again, rumours have circulated that a reunion is on the cards, potentially featuring Stradlin, bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Steven Adler.

Asked whether he thinks it’s likely, Clarke tells the Eddie Trunk Podcast: “No, I really don’t. We’ve all heard the rumours. I actually didn’t know the news that Slash and Axl had talked, and I see him all the time. I don’t know. Obviously, it would be great for music if it did happen.”

Meanwhile, former GNR drummer Matt Sorum batted away a question about a potential reunion. Sorum replaced Adler and features on the albums Use Your Illusion I and II and The Spaghetti Incident.

Asked by WRIF 101.1 if he thinks a return to the classic-era lineup is on the cards, Sorum says: “I would have to plead the fifth on that, basically, because I just don’t know.”

Rose is the only founding member who remains part of GNR – the future of which is uncertain according to guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal and bassist Tommy Stinson.