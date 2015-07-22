GnR ‘up in the air’ says Fortus

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus says the band’s future is “up in the air.”

Axl Rose’s men have mentioned the possibility of releasing new material and touring for some time – but Fortus hasn’t received an update.

And the status of guitarist Bumblefoot, who said in February that he was in a “very awkward position” with reference to GnR, has still not been confirmed.

Fortus tells Rock.About.com: “The current status is pretty up in the air. The last I heard, they wanted to finish up the recordings and put them out next year and start touring.

“But it’s been a while since I’ve heard from anybody in that camp – management or Axl. So I really don’t know.”

He adds: “There’s a lot of stuff recorded. I have no idea what will be used or scrapped, or if we’ll end up redoing it. I really have no idea what’s going on with that stuff.”

But the Dead Daisies member remains enthusiastic about working with Rose. “Axl has always been cool with me, and he’s a hell of a musician,” he says. “Some people are just really musical – he’s one of the cats that just lives it. I’ve never met anyone with as much musical and artistic integrity as Axl.”

Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino released a poster earlier this month advertising a GnR “resort attraction” to open in September, using the tagline “All we need is a little patience.”