Guns N’ Roses “planning” new album

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus says he and the band have been “assembling ideas” for a possible new album.

He stresses that they haven’t spend any time in the studio yet, but that they’ve been recording “a lot of stuff” which he hopes will one day become a new record.

He tells Stage Left (via Alternative Nation): “We haven’t started recording anything, when I say that, as far as in the studio doing an album.

“We’ve been recording a lot of stuff, just ideas, assembling ideas, but not going into a studio and actually tracking a new record.”

When asked if he thinks that might translate into a new album featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, Fortus adds: “Yeah, I do. It’s sort of too good not to happen at this point – that’s how I feel about it.

“This band is really a force right now and I definitely hope that we do – and I think we’re all sort of counting on it, and we’re also planning on it.”

The reunited Guns N’ Roses lineup recently added more dates to their Not In This Lifetime tour, which is currently making its way through Europe.

Fortus previously said of the live shows: “This tour has exceeded anything that I’ve previously been a part of. The band is tighter than it’s ever been and everyone is extremely focused.

“It’s been an honour to be a part of it and something that I will always be very proud of.”

Find a full list of Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour dates below.

May 27: Slane Castle, Ireland

May 30: Bilbao San Mames, Spain

Jun 02: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo Alges, Portugal

Jun 04: Madrid Estadio Vicente Calderon, Spain

Jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 10: Imola Bo Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Italy

Jun 13: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 16: London Stadium, UK

Jun 17: London Stadium, UK

Jun 20: Gdansk Stadion Energa, Poland

Jun 22: Hannover Messegelande, Germany

Jun 24: Werchter Festivalpark, Belgium

Jun 27: Kobenhavn Telia Parken, Denmark

Jun 29: Jarva Friends Arena, Sweden

Jul 01: Hameelinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 04: Prague Letiste Letnany, Czech Republic

Jul 07: St Denis Stade De France, France

Jul 10: Wien Ernst Happen Stadion, Austria

Jul 12: Nymegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jul 15: Tel Aviv Hayarkon Park, Israel

Jul 27: St Louis The Dome, MO

Jul 30: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 02: Denver Sports Authority Field, CO

Aug 08: Miami Marlins Park, FL

Aug 11: Winston Salem BB&T Field, NC

Aug 13: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 16: Buffalo Orchard Park, NY

Aug 19: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC

Aug 21: Ottawa TD Place Stadium, ON

Aug 24: Winnipeg Investors Group Field, MB

Aug 27: Regina Mosaic Stadium, SK

Aug 30: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 01: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Sep 03: George Gorge Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 06: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX

Sep 08: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 23: Maracanã Stadium, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Sep 26: Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Sep 29: Estadio Monumental Santiago, Chile

Oct 01: Estadio Ciudad De La Plata, La Plata, Argentina

Oct 08: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Oct 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Oct 15: New York Madison Square Garden, NY, NY

Oct 22: Boston TD Garden, MA

Oct 26: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Oct 29: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Nov 02: Detroit Little Caesers Arena, MI

Nov 06: Chicago United Center, IL

Nov 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Nov 14: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Nov 17: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Nov 21: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Nov 24: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Nov 25: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

