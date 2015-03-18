Guns N' Roses live radio sets to get CD release

Two live Guns N’ Roses radio broadcasts will be released on CD for the first time next month.

The shows – performed in 1988 and 1992 – feature on Guns N’ Roses Live Radio Broadcasts, which will be issued on April 27.

The 1988 show was recorded on February 2 at The Ritz in New York, as the band’s massive debut album Appetite For Destruction was starting to make big waves. The show includes a cover of Aerosmith track Mama Kin.

The 1992 gig took place on April 9 at the Rosemont Horizon in Chicago during the Use Your Illusion tour.

Guns N’ Roses have not confirmed any involvement with the release.

Guns N’ Roses Live Radio Broadcasts tracklist

Disc One: The Ritz New York 1988

Down on the Farm 2. Free Fallin’ 3. It’s So Easy 4. Mr Brownstone 5. Out Ta Get Me 6. Sweet Child O’ Mine 7. My Michelle 8. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door 9. Welcome to the Jungle 10. Night Train 11. Paradise City 12. Mama Kin 13. Rocket Queen 14. Patience

Disc Two: Chicago Rosemont Horizon 1992