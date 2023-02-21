Guns N' Roses announce huge 2023 world tour

Guns N’ Roses have announced a huge world tour which will see them headline stadiums, festivals, and arenas across the summer and autumn.

The trek will start from June 5 in Israel and continue on to Spain, Belgium, Denmark and more before the legendary LA rockers head off to the UK for a show in Glasgow on June 27. They'll then be headlining London's annual Hyde Park British Summer Time event on June 30.

From July 3, they will hit the road for another run across Europe, before kicking off their North American leg on August 5 in Nebraska. In the autumn, they'll venture on through to Canada, and finally sign off in Vancouver on October 16.

The band are also strongly rumoured to be playing Glastonbury Festival, which is set to take place from June 21 until June 25. During a recent interview on his SiriusXM radio show Three Chords & The Truth, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan declared "Glastonbury's going to be iconic for us", which very well may have been an accidental confirmation of their billing at the iconic Worthy Farm event.

Tickets for the world tour will start with the band’s Nightrain Presale, commencing from February 22 at 10am local time.

The general onsale for all dates will kick off on February 24 at 10 AM local time via Guns N' Roses' official website.

Fans will also be able to purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise & more. For more information, visit the VIP Nation website.

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

Jun 05: Tel Aviv Park Hayarkon, Israel

Jun 09: Madrid Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Spain

Jun 12: Vigo Estadio Abanca Balaídos, Spain

Jun 15: Dessel Grasspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 17: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 21: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 27: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Jun 30: London BST Hyde Park, UK

Jul 03: Frankfurt Deutsch Bank Park, Germany

Jul 05: Bern BERNEXPO, Switzerland

Jul 08: Rome Circo Massimo, Italy

Jul 11: Landgraaf Megaland, Netherlands

Jul 13: Paris La Defense, France

Jul 16: Bucharest National Arena, Romania

Jul 19: Budapest Puskás Arena, Hungary

Jul 22: Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece

Aug 05: Moncton Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, NB

Aug 08: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 15: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Aug 21: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 24: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 26: Nashville GEODIS Park, TN

Aug 29: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Sep 01: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Sep 03: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Sep 06: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Sep 09: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Sep 12: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Sep 15: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 20: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Sep 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Sep 26: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 28: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Oct 01: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA

Oct 08: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 11: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ

Oct 16: Vancouver BC Place, BC