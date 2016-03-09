Guitarist Jesper Stromblad quits The Resistance

Guitarist Jesper Stromblad has left The Resistance – the band he helped form in 2011.

The Resistance announced the guitarist’s departure, saying: “It’s been a long time coming with a lots of ups-and-downs regarding Jesper and his struggle with depression. We all thought we could ride out this storm, but sometimes all things have to come to an end.

“We part ways on friendly terms and don’t want any bad blood. To be honest, this has been really painful. After taking time to consider how to move forward, we ultimately found that we really do believe The Resistance can and should continue on. And so we will.”

But Stromblad, who previously spoke out about his 20-year battle with depression and anxiety, has issued a counter-statement that disputes his former bandmates’ version of the split.

He says he did quit the band, but adds: ”I was not aware that depression was the reason.

“I totally admit that I’m an alcoholic and the band suffered a lot for that, but stuff happened during that time that changed my mind about lot and the direction I personally wanted to go.

“I want to go ‘all in’ metal/hardcore. I made Scars, proof that I was back and not a drunk in the gutter.

“I think the band could agree that we were in limbo, and it was frustrating – but I will not say a bad word about my former members. They have always been really supportive, but there is always more than one side to a story.

“I wish them the best, but I’ve not experienced depression in a long time, therefore I was surprised to read that about myself. I luckily have it under control and play more than ever.”

Stromblad also quit In Flames in 2010, as he was no longer comfortable with the musical direction the band were taking.

The Resistance released Coup De Grace in January.