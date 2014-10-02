In Flames Jesper didn’t quit over drink

Former In Flames guitarist Jesper Stromblad reveals his alcohol addiction only played a small part in his decision to quit the band.

He formed the Swedish outfit in the early 90s but left the group in 2010 saying he was determined to fight his demons.

Now he reveals there are two sides to the story.

He says on Facebook: “I would never go into details why I quit, but there is always one official story and there is the other – alcohol is quite a small part of it.”

The axeman also says the group’s current material doesn’t match the vision he had for them when he formed the outfit in the early 90s.

He continues: “All respect to In Flames and their new approach, but for me the band was a guitar/riff based melodic death band – and it’s not anymore. It’s still amazing musicianship and I don’t think it’s wrong but it’s not the vision I had when we started out.”

Stromblad is now involved with The Resistance, who are currently planning an EP and album release – a project that has reinvigorated the guitarist’s interest in music.

He adds: “I don’t and will never compromise my music. I’m on a new path together with the guys in The Resistance who made me want to play again. Dedication, friendship, genuine passion for the music – money and fame doesn’t matter a crap if you aren’t committed 100% to it.”

Meanwhile, In Flames have lined up three UK dates this month to promote recently release 11th album Siren Charms.

Oct 16: Manchester Ritz

Oct 17: Glasgow O2 ABC

Oct 18: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire