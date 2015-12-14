The Resistance confirm album due in January

The Resistance have revealed that their second album Coup De Grace will be out on January 22 next year via EarMusic.

The Swedish extreme metal band, made up of members of In Flames and The Haunted, released their debut EP Rise From Treason in January 2013, followed by their full-length Scars and mini-album Torture Tactics in February this year.

The Resistance is fronted by The Haunted vocalist Marco Aro, with In Flames guitarists Jesper Stromblad and Glenn Ljungstrom, Dark Tranquility’s Daniel Antonsson and drummer Christofer Barkensjo from Face Down.

Stromblad has previously said he left In Flames due to its changing, “Americanised” sound and to seek treatment for his ongoing battle with alcohol addiction.

He says: “We simply went different directions. I need to stand behind and feel inspired with what I do 100%.

“I’m on a new path together with the guys in The Resistance who made me want to play again and the good feeling of being a part of a band. Dedication, friendship, genuine passion for the music.”

The Resistance made their live debut at Club Distortion in Stockholm on October 8, 2011.

Coup De Grace tracklist

01. Death March

02. I Welcome Death

03. Smallest Creep

04. Violator

05. Felony

06. Death Blow

07. Resolution

08. World Order

09. Enslavement

10. Art Of Murder

11. For The Venom

12. The Drowning

13. As It All Came Down