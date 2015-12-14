The Resistance confirm album due in January

The Resistance have revealed that their second album Coup De Grace will be out on January 22 next year via EarMusic.
The Swedish extreme metal band, made up of members of In Flames and The Haunted, released their debut EP Rise From Treason in January 2013, followed by their full-length Scars and mini-album Torture Tactics in February this year.
The Resistance is fronted by The Haunted vocalist Marco Aro, with In Flames guitarists Jesper Stromblad and Glenn Ljungstrom, Dark Tranquility’s Daniel Antonsson and drummer Christofer Barkensjo from Face Down.
Stromblad has previously said he left In Flames due to its changing, “Americanised” sound and to seek treatment for his ongoing battle with alcohol addiction.
He says: “We simply went different directions. I need to stand behind and feel inspired with what I do 100%.
“I’m on a new path together with the guys in The Resistance who made me want to play again and the good feeling of being a part of a band. Dedication, friendship, genuine passion for the music.”
The Resistance made their live debut at Club Distortion in Stockholm on October 8, 2011.
Coup De Grace tracklist
01. Death March
02. I Welcome Death
03. Smallest Creep
04. Violator
05. Felony
06. Death Blow
07. Resolution
08. World Order
09. Enslavement
10. Art Of Murder
11. For The Venom
12. The Drowning
13. As It All Came Down